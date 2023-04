Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert: In the current track, fate decides to play another game and make Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) meet once again. We see Ankush (Rohit Bakshi) call Anuj and Anupamaa and say that he wants both of them because of one very important project. They both agree to meet face-to-face. Now the viewers are really waiting for this face-off. Maaya (Chhavi Pandey) and Barkha (Ashlesha Sawant) are both getting very worried about losing their hopes. On the other side, Leela (Alpana Buch) comes to meet Anupamaa and says that she does not want Dimpy to become her daughter-in-law, but Anupamaa clearly says that this is Samar’s (Sagar Parekh) decision and Dimpy (Nishi Saxena), and they will decide what they want. Also Read - Anupamaa, Katha Ankahee, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more: Meet the directors behind your loved Top TV shows

Anupamaa and Anuj come face- to-face

Anupamaa upcoming episode will feature a major plot twist: Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) come to meet each other after a very long time, and viewers are also anticipating that when they meet, Anuj will again say something hurting to Anupamaa, but this time she will not keep her mouth shut; she will respond to Anuj like the bold, strong woman that she has become. Pakhi,(Muskaan Bamne) on the other hand, now plays a good daughter-in-law, protecting her mother's family. Get ready to fall in love with Pakhi's character, while Samar's character will completely change.

Anupamaa Upcoming Twist

We will see in Anupamaa future episode that Anuj comes to Ahmedabad and goes straight to see Anupamaa. Viewers would not understand why he did this to her. When he loves her so much that he can't live without her? Does Anuj seriously have some big health issues that he is hiding from Anupamaa? Let's see what turn the story takes. The Anupamaa show is now number one on the TRP list, but now viewers want something different related to Anupamaa's life, as they want to see Anupamaa live happily even without support from any man in her life. She has so many tears in her life, handled her two failed marriages, Leela's taunts, Pakhi's rebellious nature, and Toshu's embarrassment towards Anupamaa, among many other things, so viewers want that she leave everything and live alone and be happy.