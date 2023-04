Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert: In the current track of Anupamaa, we can see Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) leaving the office as he has been influenced by Barkha's (Ashlesha Sawant) talks, which made him very guilty, and he left. What will happen to Anuj if he is so influenced by other people? Later, we can see Dimpy (Nishi Saxena) and Pakhi (Muskaan Bamne) again fighting, and Kinjal (Nidhi Shah) now becomes the second Anupamaa of the Shah house and tries to resolve their issues. On the other side, Barkha gets super excited as she wins in her planning. Now we know that what Maaya (Chhavi Pandey) will do is also successful in her planning. On the other side, Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) gets very happy that Anuj and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly)cannot meet because he also wants Anupamaa in his life, but viewers know that if they are separated, they would not marry anyone else. Also Read - Indian Telly Awards: Urfi Javed COMPLAINS to Rupali Ganguly for not replying to her text; Anupamaa star bumps into Bigg Boss friend Rakhi Sawant [WATCH VIDEO]

Anupamaa finally goes to mumbai

In the coming episode of Anupamaa, we can see that Samar is not supporting Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly)as he becomes Joru Ka Gulaam, but this time Pakhi (Muskaan Bamne) is trying to bring Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa close to each other. She reached Mumbai to talk with Anuj. Later, we can see Anupamaa call Pakhi, and she holds her phone on speaker and tries to make them talk at least once. But let's see what Anuj will do. Will he talk with Anupamaa, or does he have no guts to talk with Anupamaa? Also Read - Kundali Bhagya star Paras Kalnawat REACTS to his broken bond with Anupamaa fame Anagha Bhosale

Anupamaa upcoming twist

In future episodes of Anupamaa, we can see that Anuj finally meets Anupamaa on their first anniversary. We can see that finally, Anupamaa is going to meet Anuj in Mumbai. We can see that when Anuj meets Anupamaa, he again remembers all her past, in which Anupamaa always took care of Shah's house and her children, and she also did not care for Choti Anu. The major twist will come when finally Anuj opens his mouth and says that he wants divorce from her. The viewers are eagerly waiting for the upcoming twist and turn in Anupmaa's life. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Anuj to take his final step to push Anu away from him forever?

Will Anuj and Anupamaa ever reunite after a leap?