Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert: The episode begins with new character Mahi Soni entering the show, in which we see she plays the role of the daughter of a vegetable shopkeeper. We see Mahi Soni as a fabulous dancer despite her financial condition. Her father cannot afford to teach her dance. But we again see how Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) taught everyone that at least we help one person on this earth. She taught very beautiful things about how we are not rich, if we cannot help at least one person in this world. Later, we will see Pakhi (Muskaan Bamne) come into the Kapadia Mansion, and everything will be organized like Anupamaa. Now what will Barkha do? Also Read - Anupamaa Twist: Pakhi finally gets into 'good books' of fans as she turns mantri for Raja Anuj and Rani Anu; hits back at Barkha like a slayer [VIEW TWEETS]

Anupamaa Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, there is going to be a major twist where once again Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) comes to Ahmedabad. It might be possible that now Anuj will see Barkha's real face. Choti Anu makes Anuj realize that Radha and Krishna will always stay together. So he decides to come back; let's see now what Anuj will do. The Anupamaa show is now all about the separation of Anuj and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly), but viewers want to see some interesting new twists. Let's see what new turns take place in the show. Also Read - Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Barkha instigates Anuj against Anupamaa; Vanraj WARNED against late night calls

Vanraj and Anuj live in regret

In the future episodes of Anupamaa, we can see there are going to be leaps for some weeks, and many characters will exit the show and a new character will come in. Viewers really want to see new characters who come to support Anupamaa. It might be possible because of her dance passion if she gets the opportunity, Anupamaa can go and change her lifestyle because now she shows her dance performances internationally. Well, these are all the thoughts of viewers; let's see what the makers decide. Viewers do not want to see Anupamaa and Anuj reunited because they know if she forgives Anuj, he will do these things again and again like Vanraj. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Rupali Ganguly aka Anu to fight against untouchability? Times when she challenged evil in society to boost TRPs

While viewers want Anupamaa to find love, it's now more important for her to find her independence alone on her own terms.