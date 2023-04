Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert: The current track revolves around Gaurav Khanna and Rupali Ganguly, aka Anuj and Anupamaa, who parted ways, and Barkha (Ashlesha Sawant), Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey), and Maaya (Chhavi Pandey) taking advantage of the situation. Adhik, Samar (Sagar Parekh), and Dimple (Nishi Saxena) are all against Anupamaa. Barkha even calls her Anuj and instigates him against Anupamaa. On the other side, Kinjal (Nidhi Shah) has become another Anupamaa in Shah's house. But viewers do not want to see Kinjal suffer like Anupamaa. It appears from today's episode that Anuj will face some difficulties with his health. Maaya will take care of Anuj, and on the other hand, Vanraj will take care of Anupamaa. He will call up Anupamaa to talk about Barkha’s behaviour but she will give it back to him and will warn him to not call at nights unless anything urgent. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Rupali Ganguly aka Anu to fight against untouchability? Times when she challenged evil in society to boost TRPs

Anuj learn the truth about his Barkha bhabhi

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, we will see Anuj reaching Ahmedabad, as Ankush (Rohit Bakshi ) needs Anuj. On the other hand, Anupamaa has started her dance academy with one new student. There is going to be an entry of a new cast member who will bring major changes. We will see Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) coming to see Anupamaa. But will leave without meeting her as Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly )is busy teaching her student. Viewers want to know what he thinks about what happened to him, whether he still loves Anupamaa, and whether he will learn the truth about his Barkha bhabhi. We see that Barkha gets very worried as Anuj again comes back into his house. Also Read - Harshad Chopda wins hearts with chivalry towards Pranali Rathod, Shivangi Joshi as they join Shaheer Sheikh and more celebs for DKP's Iftaar party [View Pics]

Anu-Anuj will come face to face during this mahasangham

In the future episode of Anupamaa, it might be possible that everything will change as Anupamaa starts her journey and meets one new student in her dance academy. Her story might change Anupamaa's life forever. In the upcoming episode will see Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai show stars coming together for the mahasangham episode. Both the serials will undergo a major twist and turns. Abhir’s truth will come will spill over during this episode as Abhimanyu will get to know about his son while Anu-Anuj will come face to face during this mahasangham. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Will Anupamaa become cold hearted and never forgive Anuj again?