Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert: The latest track of Anupamaa has Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) reaching Mumbai and meeting Choti Anu (Asmi Deo). Chhoti Anu talks about how much Anupamaa loves her and that she was the one who said that she wanted to go with Maya. It was her decision. Later, we can see Choti Anu make Anuj understand that she wanted to be with Maya because she was alone. Let's see if Anuj will understand at least Choti Anu's request. On the other side, Kanta (Savita Prabhune) will understand Anupamaa's decision to move on from Anuj as he forgets her and her memories. We see that Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) teases Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) that he dreams of Anupamaa, but that is never going to come true. On the other side, viewers are very excited to see Samar (Sagar Parekh) take support from his mother in front of Dimpy. (Nishi Saxena)

Pakhi and Choti Anu make one team

In the upcoming episodes of Anupamaa, we will see that Pakhi (Muskan Bamne) will go to Mumbai to bring Radha Krishna together. Let's wait to see how much time Anuj will take time to understand. Pakhi will try her best to handle everything. That's why she came to Mumbai to make Anuj realise about Maaya (Chhavi Pandey)and Barkha's plan, and she also wants to know what Anuj thinks about Anupamaa,(Rupali Ganguly) as he cannot say anything to anyone. Later, we can see Anupmaa call Pakhi, and she holds her phone on speaker and tells Anupamaa that Anuj is in front of her and she can say whatever she wants. Let's see if Anuj (Gaurav Khanna)will talk or not. It might be Pakhi's phone network problem that disconnects the call, and once again, one misunderstandings will emerge between both of them. It might be possible that now Pakhi and Choti Anu will make one team and reunite their parents.

In the future episode of Anupmaa, we can see Anuj and Anupamaa reuniting, but after a leap. The viewers also know that if they separate, they are not going to marry anyone else.