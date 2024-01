Anupamaa TV show has Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in leading roles. The show produced by Rajan Shahi is ruling the TRP charts. It is ahead of shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Though the show witnessed some dip in TRP numbers a few weeks ago, it is back on track now. A lot of drama is unfolding in Anupamaa. Anu played by Rupali Ganguly moved to America after taking divorce from Anuj Kapadia played by Gaurav Khanna. But now both of them are in America and it seems that they will have a reunion. Another character has entered Anupamaa. Vaquar Shaikh has entered the show as Yashdeep aka Deepu. It is being anticipated that he will be the new love interest in Anupamaa's life. Also Read - Anupamaa: Sukriti Kandpal shares working stills with Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj; fans hype how good they look together [Check Reactions]

Will Anu romance Yashdeep in Anupamaa?

Anuj Kapadia, post the divorce, got engaged to Shruti. He is now going to marry Shruti over daughter Aadhya's insistence. On the other side, Yashdeep now seems to be the new man in Anupamaa's life. He is reportedly Yashpal's son. However, as per serialgossip.com, Yashdeep is going to be more like a teacher in Anupamaa's life. The report suggests that Yashdeep will get to know about Anupamaa's skill and he would help her polish those skill and bring more style. It is possible that he may take his friendship with Anupamaa otherwise, but from Anupamaa's side, it would be strictly that of student and teacher. What will happen to Anuj and Anupamaa's love? Will they ever get back together?

A daughter's first love is her father #AadhyaKapadia sets the bar higher for being the most supportive and protective daughter for #AnujKapadia. She understands every stress of her father @iamgauravkhanna @Its_Aurra you are fantastic as father and daughter #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/fkLPokgQu7 — Belqess (@bel_Gaurav_Maan) January 17, 2024

Here's what Vaquar Shaikh has to say about mature love stories

In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Vaquar Shaikh spoke about older actors romancing on screen. He said mature love stories can entertain the audience. He was quote saying, "Of course, we need new stories with good actors. There are many of my contemporaries and even those five years younger to me complaining of only receiving stereotypical roles on show. They are seasoned actors and deserve better. Mature love stories can also be hits with the audience. It is depends on the story and how the scenes connect with the viewers."