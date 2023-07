Star plus serial Anupamaa is a popular television show for every household which leads to its top TRP. In the past episode, we have seen that Anupama was forced to travel to America as portrayed in the show and Big things were in store for Malti Devi. However, Anupama changes her mind at the last minute and exits the plane. Actually, chhoti Anu had become unwell after Maya's death. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twists: Anuj and Anupamaa separate forever; new mentor guides her towards a truly independent life

Little Anu couldn't handle the trauma of her mother's leaving, and when she found out Anupama was moving to America, she became unwell. At the same time, Anupama is concerned about young Anu and Gets off the plane at the last minute. After this, Anupama visits Chhoti Anu, who is overjoyed. Malti Devi, on the other hand, becomes enraged. She also slaps Anupama angrily.

Dimpy makes false public statement against Anupama

In the upcoming track, Anupama will be seen visiting Malti Devi's house where Malti Devi would Ask her to dance on the item song but Anupama will do classical dance. Dimpy, on the other hand, makes a public statement in which She claims that Malti Devi has suffered greatly as a result of Anupama. When the Shah family learns of this, they are furious with Dimpy. It will be seen that Anuj sees false statement against Anupama in the newspaper and his anger will be on seventh sky. He calls media house and threatens them of defamation case.

Anupama dance Academy to shut down

According to sources, a major twist will occur in the forthcoming episode of the show. Malti Devi will exploit Anupama's flaw. Anupama adores her children and will go to any length to provide for them. Malti Devi will capitalise on this. Malti Devi will solely target Anupama's children. She'll go after Samar first. Samar's contracts will be eliminated as a result of Malti Devi and Because Anupama's Academy will be closed, Samar's work will also be halted.