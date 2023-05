Anupamaa is all set to join Malti Devi's Gurukul, and it is shown that it was her childhood dream to join her, and finally, after all that has happened in her life, she chose herself and loved on. While there is a lot of speculation that Malti Devi, who is the Guru Maa and the new entrant in the show, will turn out to be Anuj Kapadia's birth mother, this is how Anu and Anuj will meet each other once again. While MaAn fans are highly disappointed with Anupamaa for giving up on Anuj so easily and moving on, they are slamming her for not once checking on him after his confession that he loved her and was coming to meet her. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Maya traps Anuj in her Mayajaal, Anupamaa is left alone once again

If #Anupamaa's Guru maa Malti Devi turns out to be #AnujKapadia's birth mother, then will u be surprised????....I tho won't be surprised....??? pic.twitter.com/UGpMHG8ogl — ????? ℜ?????? (@reddyshree_) May 8, 2023

So, Anuj was the patthar of your life that came to hurt u only. Now, since that patthar is not there anymore, u are free to fly higher.

All the best ! Ps. For once, can u pls try to find out if that patthar is not drowning in some ocean of pain .#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/GyBNkcwDIW — Be Positive (@vibha510) May 9, 2023

Anuj is definitely not back due to M's manipulation /blackmail. But can we please have him showing tryingbto find way to save himself and CA from M, rather than he just accepting it. He is a business tycoon, definitely he has resources to tackle M#Anupamaa — Niyati (@NiyatiMandaliya) May 9, 2023

I know people r angry here isliye everyone venting anger on either Anuj or anu, but no one can deny the fact that both are broken to core as their love was only piece in their life which is now gone?

At least be nice to #MaAn until they meet again?#Anupamaa #anujkapadia pic.twitter.com/eQmUrj5Ftw — Ahana Mehto (@MehtoAhana) May 9, 2023

While Vanraj suffers a minor heartache, Shah calls Anupamaa, and she ignores him and joins the Gurukul. It will be interesting to see the new twists and turns, but sadly, the MaAn fans didn't want to see this kind of end. But they still have hope that Anuj and Anupamaa will meet soon and want Anuj to fight for himself and tackle Maya in his own way rather than accepting everything for the sake of Choti Anu's love.