Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Anupamaa, we can see that Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) clearly said to Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) that he wanted to live with Maaya (Chhavi Pandey). Viewers are not understanding what happened to him and why he did this later. Viewers are really upset seeing Anuj break her heart once again, and we again see Anupamaa stand like a strong woman. Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) gets very happy and again thinks of Anupamaa, who will return one day to him. On the other hand, seeing Vanraj's intentions about Anupamaa, Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) left home. On the other side, Pakhi (Muskan Bamne) and Adhik also start fighting with each other. Pakhi did not leave Kapadia Mansion, as Adhik supports his sister.

Anupamaa upcoming twist

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, we can see that Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) starts her life with Anuj's (Gaurav Khanna) chapter closed, and she decides that now she will focus on her future and her career. Later, we can see Kinjal (Nidhi Shah) admitting Anupamaa to Gurukul, where she can dance and learn the dance with her dream guru, Malti Devi. She decides to never look back and starts her journey with a new style and new attire, but we will see in upcoming episodes that Vanraj gets a heart attack. Will Anupamaa come to help Vanraj or not? It may not be possible for Anupamaa to promise herself that she will only live her life for herself.

It's finally the end of MaAn

In the future episode of Anupamaa, we can see that Anupamaa finally moves on in her life, and viewers are also waiting for the truth about how Maaya traps Anuj. It might be possible that Maaya blackmails him to come back to her. Let's see what Anuj's next move will be: will he always stay with Maaya or will he get out of Maaya's trap? Let's see what Anupamaa will do to save her future if she lives in Ahmadabad or goes forever from here.