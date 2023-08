Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is the top show of Indian television. The show began in 2020 and for three years it has been on the top of the TRP charts. The show’s recent story line has grabbed all the attention. Anupamaa is totally stuck with the various problems of her family. Her issues with Malti Devi did not finish and she had Dimpy-Samar standing opposite her. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Will Anu be able to expose Adhik and bring Pakhi to her senses?

While Anupamaa was dealing with it, she found out the truth about Adhik and Pakhi’s issues. She came to know that her own daughter is a victim of domestic violence but does not want to take any action against her husband. Anupamaa is tired of explaining Pakhi that she cannot get away with this matter and has to take a stand against Adhik. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Adhik to create a rift between Anupamaa and Pakhi?

While this was not enough, it was earlier revealed that Kavya is pregnant with Aniruddh’s child. Vanraj who felt it was his baby is extremely upset but does not to let his family know the truth. He is not talking to Kavya and is not ready to accept her and the baby. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more Top 12 Hindi TV shows with steamy scenes

Trending Now

Vanraj is worried about his family’s reaction and how they will get hurt after knowing Kavya’s truth. Vanraj and Kavya are finding it difficult to handle their relationship.

Anupamaa upcoming episodes

In the upcoming episodes of Anupamaa, we will see that Vanraja and Kavya will talk it out and decide to get separated from each other. However, Kavya will approach Anupamaa to save her relationship. Anupamaa will play an important role in saving Vanraj and Kavya’s life.

Rupali Ganguly was not the first choice for Anupamaa, watch video:

Talking about Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj, he celebrated his birthday yesterday. It wasn’t a grand and glamourous party but the traditional way. He organized a Maha Rudra Abhishek at his residence.

All the cast members of the show were present for the pooja and wished Sudhanshu on his birthday.