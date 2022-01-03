Anupamaa UPCOMING TWIST: Kinjal to ensure Vanraj-Paritosh fail in their nasty plans for Malvika

In Anupamaa, we will see that Malvika (Aneri Vajani) stays back with the Shah's. Anuj (Gaurav Kapadia) has plans to hand over the whole empire to Malvika but she feels she is not ready for the same. Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) tries to tell her that it would be a good move if she decides to take over the business. Malvika will start failing in her business decisions as he does not advise her well. Malvika tells Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) that she will give her business to him. After pretending to selfless, Vanraj and Paritosh are back to being selfish. Father and son will make a plan to take over the entire Kapadia Business Empire. Also Read - Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma and more: Shocking transformations of Anupamaa star cast will leave you surprised!

However, Kinjal (Nidhi Shah) will sense that something is wrong. She will start keeping a close watch on Vanraj and Paritosh. She guesses that they are planning to cheat Malvika. Will Kinjal be able to save the Kapadia business empire? It is now revealed that Anuj Kapadia is the adopted son of the family. He has decided to give over the business to Malvika. But she is not interested in the business. On the other hand, Vanraj is unhappy ever since he has lost his job and business. He again wants power and money in his hand.

The Kapadia family is also discuss the marriage of Anuj and Anupamaa. The couple have come close over the days. Samar and Nandini are thinking about the marriage of Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) and Anuj. She has made it clear that Anuj's being an adopted son does not matter to her. Will Anuj manage to save Malvika from the evil intentions of Vanraj and Paritosh?