Anupamaa TV show is much loved by the audience. The central character played by Rupali Ganguly has now become a household name. She has a massive fan following who ardently follow the show. The current storyline is about Anupamaa and her ex-husband Anuj Kapadia played by Gaurav Khanna meeting again in America. However, there are a lot of misunderstandings between the two. Anuj is now set to marry Shruti. But he is seeking answers from Anupamaa about the events that took place five years ago.

Anupamaa upcoming twist

Before the show took a leap, Anupamaa, Aadhya, Kinjal and her baby were in an accident. Anupamaa managed to save all, however, Chhoti who is now Aadhya, complained to Anuj Kapadia that she wasn't Anupamaa's priority. This led to major misunderstandings and they got into divorce. Now after years, Anuj Kapadia is seeking answers. Who will come forward to solve these misunderstandings? Well, as per the latest reports, it will be Kinjal who will come forward and reveal everything about what happened on the day of accidentally to Anuj Kapadia. This will clear all the misunderstandings and misconceptions that Anuj Kapadia has about Anupamaa. Will he get to know that Chhoti aka Aadhya lied to him due to her own insecurities? Before the leap we had seen how Pakhi had been brainwashing Choti against Anupamaa and stating that she is not her mother's priority. Meanwhile, Anuj has already gotten to know that Aadhya asked Anupamaa to not meet him.

Anupamaa is among the longest running Indian TV shows. It has been entertaining the masses for quite a few years now. And it has been ruling the number one spot on the TRP charts. Rupali Ganguly Gaurav Khanna , Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma and many more have achieved enormous fame through the same. Sukriti Kandpal is the new joinee to the cast. Vaquar Shaikh has joined the cast of Anupamaa as Yashdeep. He has become good friends and guardian of Anupamaa in America.