Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Fans of the TV show Anupamaa headlined by Rupali Ganguly are desperately waiting for the moment when she travels to America to achieve her dreams. She has harboured this dream for a long time and Anupamaa really wants to go. However, with her, it is never that easy. Her life has always been full of drama thanks to Shahs and the Kapadias. Currently, the story is about Chhoti Anu suffering trauma as her biological mother Maya has passed away. Anupamaa is feeling guilty and wondering how will Chhoti Anu manage without the presence of a mother in her life. Here's what is going to happen next.

Anupamaa upcoming twists

In a recent episode, we see that Anupamaa reaches Kapadia house only to know that Chhoti Anu is unwell. She then helps Chhoti to calm down and sleep. Anuj Kapadia is feeling miserable. He then cuts Malti Devi's calls in order to not disturb Chhoti. Then Anupamaa goes back to pack her bags. In the upcoming episode, we shall see that Anupamaa is in the Gurukul along with Malti Devi and Nakuul. Malti Devi indirectly taunts Anupamaa and says that whenever someone is going to fly, gravity pulls the person down. Nakuul then reminds Anupamaa that only seven hours are left for the flight. Anupamaa again is in two minds. Soon we see Chhoti Anu's health deteriorating. Pakhi suggests Anuj to call Anupamaa but he is in a fix. Initially, he heard Malti Devi's message on Anu's phone. She said that she will not listen to any of the excuses. So now, Anuj is in a fix whether to call Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa or not.

Well, in a previous promo shared, we see Anupamaa being at the airport all ready to take the flight. At home, Anuj Kapadia is missing her and we see Chhoti Anu asking him to stop her. He tries to call her but she is unavailable. Does that mean she has taken the flight and is all ready to have a new life in America. All of it is a big question as of now! There is a possibilty that Anupamaa will choose family over her dreams.