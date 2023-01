In the current episode of Anupamaa, the makers are trying their level best to amp up the dose of entertainment with their high-voltage drama. The drama is surely going to intensify and netizens will enjoy themselves to the fullest. Anupamaa gets shocked as Leela curses her that her family will break just like the Shah family. Dimple takes a stand for Anupamaa and fights with her. On the other hand, Anuj becomes suspicious of Maya, while Anupamaa tries to calm her down. Meanwhile, Vanraj gets jealous seeing Kavya’s closeness with her boss. Also Read - Anupamaa SHOCKING upcoming twist: Anuj lashes out at Anu as he takes Choti with him; Bapuji suffers massive attack post their fight

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Anupama and Anuj will be celebrating Makar Sankranti and decides to go to mela. Choti Anu gives them a list of what she wants. Anuj and Anupamaa talk about how Maya got attached to Choti Anu. The two get jealous seeing their bond. Anupamaa on the other hand overthinks and gets upset seeing her daughter with Maya. Maya later sends Anu's favourite dress and Anupamaa wonders how she knew what her daughter likes. Also Read - Anupamaa SHOCKING upcoming twists: Anuj accuses Anu for taking their daughter's love for granted; Choti Anu calls her irresponsible mother

Watch Anupamaa promo video -

Maya on the other hand keeps an eye on the Kapadias and also decided to use 's illegitimate child matter for her own benefit. Maya will plan to create havoc in Anupamaa and Anuj's lives. Maya will come in front of them and will reveal her real identity. She reveals rhat she is the real mother of Choti Anu. Her revelation will shock Anupamaa and Anuj. Anuj and Anupamaa will gets scared thinking if Maya will take away their daughter Choti Anu away from them. Soon, their worry will come true and they will be left shattered. Also Read - Anupamaa SHOCKING upcoming twists: Choti Anu starts hating her mother; Anuj turns worse than Vanraj

What will happen next? Will Anupamaa learn Maya's evil intentions? Stay tuned for more updates on Anupamaa.