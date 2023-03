Anupamaa has kept everyone hooked. The show has been entertaining the audience for a long time now. Fans are eager to know what will happen in Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia's lives given that major drama is unfolding with regard to Chhoti Anu. Their daughter has decided to go away with Maya who is her biological mother. Anuj and Anupamaa's lives have come crashing down. Anuj played by Gaurav Khanna is now blaming Anupamaa played by Rupali Ganguly for all the chaos that is happening. In the upcoming episode, we will see Maya giving Anupamaa a reality check. Also Read - Anupamaa Upcoming twists: Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna starrer heading Judaai way? Maaya to demand Anuj in return of Anu and more

Entertainment News: Upcoming twist in and 's Anupamaa

Anupamaa and Anuj requested Maya to bring Chhoti Anu for a get together. It was a request made by Chhoti Anu that she wants to meet everyone before she leaves. A get-together will be held where Shahs and Kapadias will come together to see off Chhoti. It's here that Anuj will make repeated requests to Maya to not take his daughter away from him. He would literally beg Maya to let Chhoti Anu stay in the Kapadia house as he can give her a better life. Kavya, Barkha, Pakhi, Baa and others will also make the same request. But Maya has made up her mind. She will give a reality check to Anupamaa too. Also Read - Bekaboo star Shalin Bhanot, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Harshad Chopda, Karan Kundrra and other 35 plus TV hunks who are at the peak of their careers

In the upcomingepisode, we will see Maya talking about Anupamaa's divided attention between Shahs and Kapadias. She questions why Anupamaa did not attend Chhoti Anu's school picnic and more. She also states that Anupamaa will never be fully able to concentrate on Chhoti as she has Shahs to take care of too. She says that she does not want 'aadhi maa' for her daughter. Anupamaa goes speechless so does Anuj Kapadia. Also Read - TRP List Week 9: Anupamaa takes huge leap from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, FALTU sees a rise [View List]

Watch Anupamaa videos below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YRKKH & ANUPAMAA (@abhira.luvz)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YRKKH & ANUPAMAA (@abhira.luvz)

Will Maya let Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia be with their daughter? What will be the condition placed? Stay tuned to know more.