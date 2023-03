Anupamaa is one of the most favourite shows. For ages now, it has not only been at the top of TRP charts, but it has also been ruling the list of most-liked shows. Thanks to massive and unexpected twists and turns in the show, Rajan Shahi's show has left everyone hooked to the screens. The current storyline is about Anupamaa played by Rupali Ganguly and Anuj Kapadia played by Gaurav Khanna fighting for their daughter Chhoti Anu. Maya has appeared from nowhere claiming to be Chhoti Anu's biological daughter and she wants her back. Will she succeed? Also Read - Anupamaa twist: Anuj Kapadia and Anu's romantic night under the stars grabs attention; MaAn fans can't get over the 'sukoon' in their eyes [VIEW TWEETS]

Well, the upcoming track will leave you shocked. After confessing her love for aka Anuj Kapadia, she was asked to leave the Kapadia mansion. However, she requested to stay for one day for Chhoti Anu. In today's episode, we will see Kinjal explaining the same to Baa. Then Baa will predict that Maya will make such a move in one day that Anuj and Anupamaa will be left in shock. Well, seems her prediction came true.

In the upcoming episodes, we will see Maya making her move. She will leave the Kapadia mansion along with Chhoti Anu leaving a Goodbye note for Anu and Anuj.

Their happiness lasted a day only DKP ? Why them ?? Btw Is this being a new trend of showing the same pcs for 4-5 days #anupamaa #anujkapadia #maAn pic.twitter.com/ArWWHztibc — Khadija (@KhadzRangwala) March 9, 2023

Here's what will happen in today's episode of Anupamaa.

Indeed fans of Anupamaa are in for some twist. Good days do not seem to last for long for Anupamaa. Anuj Kapadia made crazy efforts to make Anupamaa's birthday special and fans wer excited to see them getting back to normal. But Maya had her wicked plans ready to ruin everything for Anupamaa.