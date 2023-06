Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) is unstoppable and has decided not to let anyone cross her dreams of going to America, while it seems like Maya (Chhavi Pandey) is going to create a huge hurdle that will change her life forever. In the upcoming episodes, we can see how Maya is losing her mental balance and is extremely disturbed with Anuj's (Gaurav Khanna) plans to bid farewell to her Anu. While she is also hallucinating of Anu and Anuj getting back together in Kapadia house and making fun of her. This is making Maya restless, and she plans something extremely evil against Anu as she wants her chapter to end forever. Maya is shown as insecure and not in a proper mental state, and she is on the verge of doing anything and everything. Now we will see Maya crossing all her limits, hurting Anupamaa, and planning something extremely evil. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Makers to make last episode special with Sai and Virat’s romance?

Anuj will be shattered by this, and he might now take a strong step against Maya and get back to his Anu along with Choti Anu. Meanwhile, MaAn fans are loving the chemistry between Anuj and Anu in the latest episode, where they are speaking through their eyes, and fans are calling them adorable. And also the way he lifts Anu and takes her to her mom's house and the way both hug each other, their chemistry definitely creates fireworks on the screen.

Ohh how much I miss their cuddling wale hugs...?????❤

After so many days..???

I love these two..babies...??#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn pic.twitter.com/RPQMLgbhDV — Bajaksapna21 (@bajaksapna21) June 25, 2023

Maya ben thode aur yese sapne dekhlo please.. I'm loving it...?? Ps: MaAn yese kitne mast lagte hai yar...make them the villians of this show...❤️‍?❤️‍?#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn #MaAnCultpic.twitter.com/WN9zRCpICl — ѕαнαяα:тнє мαѕσσм кι∂♡ (@iamsahaara) June 25, 2023

This was a good moment to kiss. Situation and closeness ka fayda uthana tha na .. shucks!!! #Anupamaa #MaAn pic.twitter.com/lellpqpmeX — Prachi Hamirbasia (@prachihamir) June 25, 2023

But it will be interesting to watch how Maya's evil plans will turn out against Anupamaa. Will she be able to go to America? Will Anuj and Anu get back together?