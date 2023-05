Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert: The current plot revolves around Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) and her family organising a small party where they all wait for Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) to return. Later, we can see Barkha (Ashlesha Sawant) come and apologise to Anupamaa that Kapadia family property all belongs to only Anupamaa, and on the other side, Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) and Leela Baa (Alpana Buch) also reach there to be a part of Anupamaa's happiness, but we see they will not come because they all did not want him to choose. On the other side, we can see that Anuj did not come, and Anupamaa thinks that something will happen to Anuj so she can meet him, but later Anuj called, and again Anupamaaa is crying uncontrollably. Also Read - Anupamaa twist: Fans feel Rupali Ganguly show has gone offtrack as Anu decides to fly solo; ask 'Why makers didn't ruin Vanraj for her growth' [VIEW TWEETS]

Maaya traps Anuj in her Mayajaal

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, we can see that Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) did not return, and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) this time takes a huge step and talks to herself about how she lives only for herself and cannot ask anything from him. Later, we can see an upcoming twist in which Kavya also leaves Shah's house and Vanraj faints. We will wait to see the twist on what happened to Vanraj, or it might be possible that Vanraj plays games with Anupmaa and Kavya, as he wants both to come into his life.

Anupamaa upcoming twist

In the future episode of Anupamaa, we can see that it might be possible that Maaya (Chhavi Pandey) will use her tricks to blackmail Anuj to choose her. Let's see what Maaya did to execute her plan. Later, we can see that Anupamaa is finally moving on with her pain, which Anuj gives her. On the other hand, Anupamaa shows her anger and decides to leave everything behind and move her life with her, and only she can fulfil her life. It might be possible that Anupamaa cannot leave Bhairvi and takes her hand, leaves everything, and starts a new journey with Bhairavi.