Anupamaa TV show is now narrating the story of Anu and Anuj embarking on different journeys post the divorce. Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's show has seen a leap of five years and fans are eager to know how the two leads will come together. Anu is in America trying to have a career as a chef. Anuj Kapadia is doing his best to give the best upbringing to their daughter Aadhya. But of course, their paths will cross soon. Meanwhile, Shah parivaar is a total mess. Baa and Vanraj are ruling the house like dictators. Recently, Kavya had a breakdown of sorts. Also Read - Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to have 'mahasangam episode'; Rupali Ganguly, Samridhii Shukla to shoot in Cape Town?

Kavya-Vanraj have a showdown in Anupmaa

In a recent episode of Anupamaa, we see Kavya finally calling out Vanraj. She says he needs to let people lead their own lives. She takes a stand for Dimpy and asks Vanraj to let her live her life with Titu. Kavya goes on to say that had Dimpy died instead of Samar, he would have gotten his son married. So why can't he let Dimpy marry Titu? Vanraj gives it back saying that if Dimpy wants to talk, she will and Kavya doesn't have to her lawyer. Pakhi jumps in between saying that she is leading a happy life alone after divorcing Adhik, so why can't Dimpy do the same. Kavya asks her to shut up and keep her ego aside. The twist comes in when Dimpy doesn't speak up when asked. Vanraj asks Dimpy if she feels suffocated in the house, to which she says no. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Rajan Shahi reveals getting hate mail directed at daughter; says 'It was really below the belt'

Kavya remembers Anupamaa, wants her back

Kavya gets frustrated with all of this and remembers Anupamaa. She screams that she wants Anupamaa to return as only she can handle the Shah house and make Vanraj understand his mistakes. Will Kavya find Anupamaa and bring her back to the Shah house? Well, in the past, we have seen that it is only Anupamaa who has come to the rescue of the Shah family. Anupamaa's connection with the Shahs was the real reason why Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia parted ways. But as Kavya needs Anupamaa to return, will she once again become the saviour of the Shahs?

On the other hand, Aadhya doesn't want her mother Anupamaa to reunite with father Anuj Kapadia. She is rooting for Anuj to marry Shruti asap.