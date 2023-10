Anupamaa: Pakhi’s (Muskan Bhamne) insecurities against Dimpy (Nishi Saxena) are getting stronger each day, especially after seeing her husband Adhik (Adhik Mehta) be extra concerned for her during her pregnancy. Pakhi learned that she can never become a mother, and that has broken her completely, and now seeing everyone taking Dimpy's care of her in pregnancy is making her jealous. In the upcoming episode, we see how Anuj praises Dimpy for being brave and, on a lighter note, says that a girl looks extremely beautiful in her pregnancy. Later, Dimpy starts coughing, to which Adhik rushes to offer her water; this leaves Pakhi jealous. He also advises Dimpy to have chocolates and water handy at this time. Also Read - Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shiv Shakti and other Top 10 TV shows upcoming twists today

Pakhi is seen blabbering around about how Dimpy is an ungrateful and thankless person, and she will show her true colours soon as she is unhappy with Anupamaa taking extra care of her and bringing her Shah house. After Samar got justice, all thanks to Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa(Rupali Ganguly) , Anu brought Dimpy to Kapadia Mansion and is taking the utmost care of her daughter-in-law. Also Read - Anupamaa Twist: Baa and Bapuji to shift to Kapadia Mansion with Malti Devi; netizens say, 'Ghar nahi guesthouse hai'

Meanwhile, Malti Devi (Apara Mehta) who has flipped her personality against Anupamaa, might start instigating and provoking her daughter Pakhi against her. And the reports claim that amid all this, Pakhi will become responsible for Dimpy losing her baby. Malti Devi will take full advantage of this situation and make Pakhi a weapon against Anupamaa. Also Read - Anupamaa twists: Here's how Malti Devi is ensuring Anu gets out of Anuj's life forever