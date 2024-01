Anupamaa: The Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer television show has made its viewers hooked to their television screens. The show, produced by Rajan Shahi, has successfully held the number-one position on the TRP chart for the past few weeks. In the upcoming episode, Dimpy realizes her love for Teetu after Teetu's exit from the Shah house. However, she and Teetu have to be careful because Pakhi, Anupama's elder daughter, has her eyes on Teetu and is planning something big related to him. Also Read - Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj meets Yashdeep; Toshu removes Anu from his house

Anupamaa Upcoming twist: Pakhi to bring Teetu back to Shah house

In previous episodes, Pakhi has started to like Teetu after she found out that he has become a celebrity. She even tries to stop Teetu from leaving the Shah house and asks him to be the brand ambassador for her business. Now that Teetu has left, Pakhi plans to bring him back by using Ishaani, who is close to Teetu. Pakhi will try to convince Teetu that Ishaani needs a father figure in her life, and that spending time with him will be good for her. However, Pakhi's real motive is to get Adhik out of Ishaani's life, and she thinks that if Ishaani forms a bond with Teetu, she will eventually detach from Adhik. Also Read - Anupamaa: When Nidhi Shah said she'd NOT play a mother on-screen, was willing to quit the show on THIS condition

Talking about Anupama, makers may soon introduce a new love angle between Yashdeep and Anupama. Beeji, has already mentioned how Yashdeep had a traumatic past. Yashdeep, who as of now has no feeling for Anu will eventually realize that he has fallen in love with her. It would be interesting to see if Anupama will give love another chance or will she choose to stay with Anuj's memory. Also Read - Anupamaa Spoiler: Anu to stay with Kinjal and Pari; Shruti tells Anuj to get closure on his past

Will Pakhi's plan be successful? Will Teetu return to the Shah house at Pakhi's request? These upcoming twists have left us all excited for the next episodes.