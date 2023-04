The TV show Anupamaa is produced by Rajan Shahi. It is among the most-liked TV shows and fans simply love all the drama unfolding in the show. It is headlined by Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey. They play the most pivotal roles of Anupamaa, Anuj Kapadia and Vanraj respectively. Currently, the story is that Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia are separated because of Chhoti Anu. Anuj left Anupamaa because Chhoti Anu left with Maya. He blamed everything on Anupamaa and stated that she is the reason why Chhoti Anu is not with him. Now, Anupamaa is trying to make a new start and focusing on starting her new dance academy. But as per latest updates, the show is going to see a leap. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Samar shows off his real face disrespecting his family to marry Dimpy? Barkha's dirty tactics create more friction

Will , and 's Anupamaa take a leap?

As reported by TellyChakkar, the show is going to take a leap of four to five years. The source revealed to the portal that in the upcoming track post leap, Anupamaa will come across as a very confident person as she will be very successful with her dance academy. Anuj Kapadia too will be happy but he will feel incomplete without Anupamaa. Chhoti Anu will be all grown-up. One wonders if the now-matured Chhoti Anu will become a reason behind the reunion of Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia. Will this happen? Fans can only hope. There is no confirmation over leap reports as of now.

As per the TRP charts, Anupamaa is ruling and how. It is at the top of the charts for a long time now. No other TV show has managed to beat the TRP numbers of Anupamaa for almost a year now. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin starring , Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma managed to be at the top only once. But otherwise, it is just Anupamaa who is in the ruling.

Recently, Rupali Ganguly held a birthday bash which was attended by the almost all the stars of Anupamaa. Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, stars Pranali Rathod, Harshad Chopda and more were present. Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Ayesha Singh and others also made their presence felt. The inside pictures from the party were all over the internet and they sure had a blast.