Anupamaa Upcoming spoiler alert: Anupamaa's episode began with Choti Anu (Asmi Deo) returning from her school trip. We get to see some happy times where Anuj and Choti Anu spend some moments together. On the other side, Maaya (Chhavi Pandey) insinuates to Anuj (Gurav Khanna) that as parents they have to love Choti Anu more, so that she forgets about Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly). Another drama starts in the Shah House because of Dimpy as she snatches Anupamaa's dance academy. Dimpy (Nishi Saxena) is doing all this because of Barkha's (Ashlesha Sawant) manipulation. Let's see what Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) and Leela (Alpana Buch) do this time. On the other hand, Anupamaa is very happy with her family. Viewers want to see Anupamaa happy. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Twist: Will Neil Bhatt aka Virat go into self-destructive mode just like Anuj from Anupamaa after Sai rejects his proposal? VOTE NOW

Anupamaa upcoming twist

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, we can see Leela (Alpana Buch) telling Anupamaa that her son is creating a tandav and that he is going to get married to Dimpy. But Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly )says clearly that now she is not coming to Shah House. If they need Anupamaa, they can go. The viewers are very excited to see this because Anupamaa has corrected herself. If she had done this before, her family with Anuj (Gaurav Khanna ) and Choti Anu would be intact. On the other side, we can see Barkha taking full advantage of this by coming to Anupamaa's house with her luggage. She tells Anupamaa that everything has been sent by Anuj. Barkha, Maaya (Chhavi Pandey ) and Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey )are the villains in the love story of Anupamaa. Also Read - TRP List Week 14: Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin see slide in ratings along with others as IPL fever grips viewers [Check List]

Anupamaa starts her dance academy

In the future episode of Anupamaa, we can see Samar leave the Shah house as no one is supporting Dimpy and Samar's wedding. Will they let Samar go? Let's see if Anupamaa again comes to the Shah house to help Samar and Dimpy. Anupamaa wants to keep a critical view of things as no one valued her time or efforts for 27 long years. It might be possible that one new student comes to Anupamaa's dance academy bringing new twists in the tale. Mahi Soni is joining the show. Also Read - Anupamaa Upcoming Twists: Samar and Dimpy drop a bomb on the Shah family; will Anupamaa rescue them yet again?