Anupamaa: Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) tells the entire truth to Shruti (Sukriti Kandpal) who is heartbroken to learn the truth about Anupamaa being his ex-wife and Aadhya's mom. Shruti cries inconsolably in front of Anuj and questions him if she is so bad that he cannot fall in love with her. Anuj says that his heart only beats for his Anu and he is just sorry about the fact that he cannot love anyone else but only her. Also Read - Anupamaa: THIS star to enter Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna’s show with a big twist?

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Don't miss out on latest Entertainment News and TV News. Also Read - Anupamaa: Apart from Gaurav Khanna, Rupali Ganguly also had tiffs with THESE co-stars from the same show?

Anuj and Shruti spend some time together, while Yashdeep (Vaquar Shaikh) reaches Kinjal’s home to check on Anupamaa(Rupali Ganguly). Where she has a heart-to-heart conversation with him who is now turned into her well-wisher. Anupamaa cried in front of Yashdeep claiming that she had done all wrong, Shruti is such a nice girl and doesn’t deserve this. Yashdeep asks her to keep hold of herself. Anu strikes back and promises to only focus on her work. Also Read - Anupamaa: Amid cold war rumours between Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna; Yashdeep aka Vaqaur Shaikh drops a video with Anu; fans react

Trending Now

In the upcoming episodes, you can witness that Shruti is not ready to let go of Anuj and Aadhya from her life. Hence she starts her evil plotting and planning against Anu to create differences between Anuj and Anupamma. Shruti learns that Yashdeep has a soft corner for Anu and she will be seen taking advantage of that to build hate for Anu, as Anuj is already insecure about Yashdeep’s over-caring nature for his Anu.

PC is for Sunday Morning/Night DKP I don't like how u are making it seems like #MaAn got separated bcos of Choti, so they will reunite when she say so or if she accept Anu?? Anyways Shruti is right, they were actually incomplete as it's #Anupamaa who complete #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/uLhJph5Xb0 — ??? ♒ (@MaAn_Muse) February 14, 2024

Will Anuj and Anupamaa ever meet again, or Yashdeep will take over in Anupamaa’s life? All said and done, after Yashdeep’s entry the TRP of Anupamaa’s has boosted high and fans definitely want to see more of him.