Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is the most-watched show. It is the TRP topper since it began and people have loved the simple story of a housewife who has to face a lot in life. Anupamaa is now in America and works as a chef. Anuj and Anupamaa have been separated. Anuj stays in America with his daughter, Choti Anu aka Aadhya and his fiance Shruti. Anupamaa stays with Kinjal and Toshu in America and works at Spice and Chutney restaurant owned by Yashdeep. Anupamaa was shocked to see Anuj there and Aadhya tells her that she hates her. Aadhya disrespects Anupamaa and tells her to stay away from Anuj and Shruti. Anuj is happy to see Anupamaa and wants her back but she does not want her past back. Also Read - Anupamaa Written Update: Netizens cringe over Anu and Baa's emotional reunion; ' The lady who kept torturing her...'

Vanraj and Baa reach America

Shruti is heartbroken to know this and she also loses her parents in a plane crash. Shruti and Aadhya move back to Mumbai but there is more trouble for Anupamaa. Vanraj and Baa are now in America. Vanraj is back to taunting Anupamaa as he sees her with her boss, Yashdeep. Also Read - Anupamaa: Anu to marry again? Rupali Ganguly's latest video sparks speculation about the upcoming twist in the show

Titu to be in America?

Baa and Anupamaa are happy to see each other. However, Vanraj's negative behaviour is troublesome for Anupamaa. However, there will be more twists in the tale. There will be another person coming from Mumbai. Yes, as per reports in Pinkvilla, Titu is coming to America.

We have all seen Titu is in love with Dimpy and he shared a great bond with Anupamaa. Vanraj and Baa are against Titu and Dimpy's relationship. Pakhi also proposed Titu and is obsessed with him. But Titu humiliates her and calls her selfish.

In the upcoming episodes, Titu will reach America to get Anupamaa's support for Dimpy and his marriage. Titu's entry in America will bring in many twists and turns for Anupamaa.

Anupamaa also stars Sukirti Kandpal, Vaquar Shaikh, Sudhanshu Pandey, Parakh Madan, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Aurra Bhatnagar, Chandni Bhagwanani, Aadhya Barot, Trishaan Shah, Kunawar Amarjeet Singh, Dishi Duggal and others.