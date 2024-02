Anupamaa TV show is loved by all. Rupali Ganguly plays the lead role in the show produced by Rajan Shahi. It is all about women empowerment and all. It started with a good note as Anupamaa moved on from her toxic husband Vanraj played by Sudhanshu Pandey. Anupamaa then married Anuj Kapadia played by Gaurav Khanna who proved to be a green-flag husband. However, due to misunderstandings, Anu and Anuj parted ways too. Now, Anu is in America trying to start a new life. But! Anuj is also in America with daughter Aadhya. In a recent episode, we saw that Anu and Anuj came face-to-face and had an emotional moment. The latest track is about Anu fainting and Yashdeep taking care of her. Anupamaa's son Toshu and his wife Kinjal are also in America. Upon learning that Anu is unwell, Toshu calls her 'Bojh'. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming shocking twists: Shruti to get pregnant with Anuj’s child; Anu to become a successful businesswoman?

Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming shocking twists: Shruti to get pregnant with Anuj's child; Anu to become a successful businesswoman?

In the show, we see that Toshu cribs about his mother falling sick and he'll have to take the financial burden of her medical bills. He also cribs that he'll have to go back to eating bread and jam as there'll be nobody to make him proper food. Kinjal tries to argue with him but to no vail. Yashdeep overheard this conversation and is quite furious. Anupamaa also overhears this and is on tears. What will be Yashdeep's stance over this? Will he take some drastic steps to protect Anupamaa and teach Toshu a lesson? Yashdeep has already informed Toshu and Kinjal that she's not going to anywhere and stay with Biji until she recovers. Also Read - Anupamaa: Madalsa Sharma aka Kavya reveals the most heartwarming conversation with her father-in-law Mithun Chakraborty [Exclusive]

Check out Anupamaa video below:

YashDeep ji, #Anupamaa needs iron hand to handle her, she is very very very stubborn, please don't be soft on her, be hard on her, use army hand to handle her for me (but not too HARD??) so that she can use that sam hardness to handle all these selfish people in her life. pic.twitter.com/XmK98ZRnE7 — ??? ♒ (@MaAn_Muse) February 5, 2024

In the upcoming episode, we shall also see that Shruti, Anupamaa, Anuj and Yashdeep will also come under one roof. Shruti will introduce Anuj as her fiance in front of Anu. Shruti is unaware of Anupamaa and Anuj's past. Anu will be heartbroken but will put up a strong front. Anuj will then whisper in Anu's ear that he wants to meet her and wants to talk to her. In the past, he sent her mogras as her favourite gajra as he got to know that she's unwell. Will Anu and Anuj's love story come back on track?