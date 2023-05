Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert: The current track revolves around Anupamaa's new journey, which she is about to start. Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) gets a heart attack and is hospitalized. Later, we can see Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) reach out to see Vanraj Shah, but Vanraj again misunderstands Anupamaa. He again manipulates Anupamaa into believing that he wants her in his life. But viewers do not like the current track of Anupamaa, as they want her to go once to Mumbai to meet Anuj (Gaurav Khanna). Later, we can see that Leela (Alpana Buch) always defends Vanraj, and Hasmukh (Arvind Vaidya) directly tells Leela that Anupamaa can never go back to Vanraj as Anupamaa lives her life alone. Baa asks Anu to stay at Shah's house to take care of Vanraj, but Anupmaa clearly says that now she is going to only focus on her career. Also Read - Anupamaa twist: Netizens unhappy with Vanraj Shah who was 'lusting on ex wife' being shown as 'bechara'; call Anu 'inconsistent character' [VIEW TWEETS]

Vanraj manipulates Anu once again

In the upcoming track of Anupamaa, we can see a new twist in which Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) can be admitted to her childhood mentor, Malti Devi (Apara Mehta) Dance Academy, and we can see that this is the new entry that will change the life of Anupamaa. On the other side, where is Anuj? If he is not with Maaya (Chhavi Pandey)and not in Mumbai, then where does he go? We will wait to see the new twists in the coming tracks.

Anupamaa upcoming twist

In the future tracks of Anupamaa, we can see fans are not happy with the current tracks, so they are waiting to see a short leap in which they can see a reunion of Anuj and Anupamaa. Apara Mehta's entry became the major twist in Anupamaa's life because she is the one who assists Anupamaa in reaching high levels in her career. Anupamaa, with her new responsibility, which is that fate gives her Bhairavi, takes her, leaves everything, and stays in the Gurukul to teach dance and fulfil her dreams.

Will Anupamaa forget Anuj when he comes back to her?