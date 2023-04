Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert: In the current track of Anupamaa, the Shahs comes to Anupamaa's (Rupali Ganguly) house to talk about Samar (Sagar Parekh) and Dimpy's (Nishi Saxena) wedding. Now, Samar will realize his mistakes and apologize to Anupamaa for whatever he has done. We'll see if Dimpy understands anything. Will she break up the Shah family? We'll see what she does to manipulate Samar once again? Barkha (Ashlesha Sawant) and Maaya (Chhavi Pandey) have talked to each other and planned a game in which they trapped Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa. They do not want them to meet at any cost. Let's see if Barkha and Maaya's plan is successful or not. Ankush (Rohit Bakshi) directly tells Barkha that destiny will decide whether Anuj and Anupmaa will meet or not. Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) was also worried hearing that Anuj came back. Kavya (Madalsha Sharma) will understand Vanraj's intentions and ask him to move on with Anupamaa as she never looks behind. Also Read - TRP List Week 15: Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Naagin 6 and top shows take a hit due to IPL across channels [View List]

Anupamaa becomes breathless at the thought of meeting Anuj

In a major twist in the next episode of Anupamaa, we will see that Anuj comes to Ahmedabad and immediately goes to see Anupamaa. But he does not go in front of Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) as his mind of full of strange thoughts. He wonders if Anupamaa has moved on. On the other side, Anupamaa is worried about how she will face Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) after a long time. Will the sight of him again weaken her resolve? Or will she want an answer for what he did to her? Let's see what will happen when they meet. Viewers are also waiting for the face-off between Anuj and Anupamaa. Will this generation's Krishna and Radha reunite again?

Anupamaa upcoming twist

Anupamaa will be involved in the future. It might be possible that the Anupamaa show takes a short time leap where some characters exit the show and some new characters come to the show. Let's see if these characters will change Anupamaa's life or not; it might be possible. Anuj and Anupamaa never came face-to-face, as Maaya and Barkha planned a game in which Anuj and Anupamaa would trap.