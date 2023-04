Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert: Anupamaa's current path revolves around Shah House drama once again. As Samar (Sagar Parekh) decides to leave Shah house because everyone is against his and Dimpy's (Nishi Saxena) wedding, Kinjal (Nidhi Shah) takes a stand for Samar and Dimpy. Leela (Alpana Buch) blames Kinjal, who doesn't act like Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly). On the other side Choti Anu (Asmi Deo) and Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) remember all their past memories that they spent with Anupamaa. As Choti Anu makes Anupamaa a saree as a blanket and she sleeps, on the other side, Barkha (Ashlesha Sawant) and Anupamaa start an argument about whether or not Barkha should come back with Anupamaa's belongings. Also Read - Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly's savage 'Don't you dare to gaslight me' dialogue is a hit; MaAn fans call it the 'sexiest' moment [VIEW TWEETS]

Anupamaa upcoming episode

In the upcoming episode, Anupamaa will start her dance academy with so many girls and taking the first step in her journey, we can see that a new character, Mahi Soni, will enter the show. It might be possible that this character can change the life of Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly ). As viewers are very excited for upcoming tracks by Anupamaa. We see that Ankush calls Anuj (Gaurav Khanna )and asks him to come back to Ahmedabad, as he and one project need Anuj. Let's see what Anuj will do, but we see in the upcoming episode that Maaya (Chhavi Pandey ) is worried. Listening to this news: It might be possible that she plays a game with Anuj, and she tries her best to make sure that Anuj cannot go to Ahmedabad. Also Read - Anupamaa Upcoming Twists: Anuj-Anu to come face-to-face thanks to Ankush, Pakhi's pregnancy to create chaos and more

Anupamaa become cold hearted

In the future episode, it's going to be very interesting as we see Samar and Dimpy realize their mistakes and come to Anupamaa, but this time viewers are going to see a different Anupamaa, as she loves only herself and does not forgive. The Shah house, the Kapadia Mansion—they all give her pain as she is going to completely change this time. Viewers are waiting to see if Anupamaa would forgive Anuj or not. It might be possible that this time Anupamaa cannot forgive Anuj, as he clearly trusts Maaya, Vanraj, and Barkha. Also Read - Harshad Arora as Dr Satya in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Adnan Khan as Viaan in Katha Ankahee: Handsome hunks from TV who are ruling hearts