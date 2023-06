Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Anupamaa we see finally the new journey of Anupamaa begins and Guru Maa gives all responsibility in Anupamaa's hands. This is a very proud moment for Anupamaa as well as viewers always support Anupamaa in her both times and we see Anuj also come to motivate Anupamaa but we always see Anupamaa's life is not without drama. We see Maya came to disturb Anupamaa's life. She is getting panicked and scared to lose Anuj we see in the upcoming episode Maya requests Anupamaa to please give her Anuj. Well, we see Malti Devi gets very angry to see this and gives a stern warning to Anupamaa that she invest many things in Anupamaa now she has only 6 days to go to America. We have to wait to see the twist. Will Anupamaa's life once again get into tragedy or she will go to America, let's see what happens. Also Read - Anupamaa: Maya begs Anu to leave her and Anuj alone; angry fans want Anuj to take legal action to get rid of this 'obsessive woman'

In the upcoming track of Anupamaa, we see Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) call and request to meet Anupamaa. We see Anupamaa ignore Anuj as he chooses his responsibility, Maya. Now the time has come for Anupamaa to choose her career. Well, the upcoming track of Anupamaa is going to be very interesting because only six days are left and now Anuj regrets everything, and he wants Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) in his life. But we may see that Anupamaa will not stop this time. She will not be ready to sacrifice anything because she is serious about her career. Well, Anupamaa is all ready to fly, and even this time she will be ready to sacrifice her love for her career. Well, let's see, Will she cross all the hurdles and fly or not? Well, so many questions arise in the viewer's minds.

In the future track of Anupamaa, we may see that Anuj tries his best to stop Anupamaa, but this time Guru Maa is with her, and she is all set to take Anupamaa with her. Well, we have to see the twist Anuj gives and the condition to Anupamaa: either she chooses her career or Anuj, and this time we may see that Anupamaa chooses her career. Will Malti Devi reveal all the truth in front of Anuj and Anupamaa before going to America? Will Malti Devi think to reunite Anuj and Anupamaa? Well, we have to wait to see the twist. What is the next move of Malti Devi?