Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is winning hearts. The show took a leap recently and the new twists and turns have left everyone excited. Anupamaa is in America and is living her life alone. She works at a restaurant owned by a Punjabi man, Yashpal. Anuj is in America with his daughter, Choti Anu who is now called Aadhya. They have Shruti in their life and Anuj plans to marry her soon. Aadhya hates Anupamaa and gets shocked to see her in America. She then forces Anuj to marry Shruti soon. Anuj also feels that Anupamaa is in America as Shruti keeps talking about some Joshi ben. Anuj feels Anupamaa is Joshi ben. Also Read - Anupamaa maker Rajan Shahi busts myth that TV actors work 18 hours a day; says 'I will not take the nonsense'

Now, we saw the entry of Yashdeep in the show. Yashdeep is Yashpal's brother and the character is played by Vaquar Shaikh. He will now be running the restaurant where Anupamaa works. Anupamaa and Yashdeep become friends and Yashdeep's mother is also fond of Anupamaa. Also Read - Anupamaa twist: Anu, Anuj finally come face to face but only to end their relationship forever; will MaAn never be a happy couple again?

Yashdeep falls in love with Anupamaa

In the upcoming episodes, we will see that Yashdeep will start liking Anupamaa and will also develop feelings for her. On the other hand, Anuj still loves Anupamaa and wants to find out if she is in America. We will soon see Yashdeep expressing his feelings about Anupamaa to Anuj and soon, Anuj will find out that Yashdeep loves Anupamaa.

Watch the promo of Anupamaa here:

I am up for this...??

This phase looks so much better and promising...Will be back to watching the show from Feb...?? ps: This time hopefully reunion won't be a forced one...??#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAnpic.twitter.com/viYvYCE0J4 — ??????: ᴛʜᴇ ᴍᴀꜱᴏᴏᴍ ᴋɪᴅ? ࣪˖ ִֶָ? (@iamsahaara) January 20, 2024

Will Anuj-Anupamaa confront each other?

Anupamaa will also come to know of Shruti and Anuj's relationship. Anuj and Anupamaa will meet each other in front of Yashdeep and Shruti. It will be interesting to see if they will confront each other or move forward in life with Yashdeep and Shruti.

Anupamaa also stars Sukirti Kandpal, Aurra Bhatnagar, Chandni Bhagwanani, Aadhya Barot, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Nishi Saxena, Kunawar Amarjeet Singh, Trishaan Shah, Dishi Duggal and others.