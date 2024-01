Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is on an interesting mode. We had recently seen a big leap happening. Anupamaa had reached America for a chef's job at an Indian restaurant but she finds out that the restaurant is shut. Anupamaa shatters and she even loses her passport, documents and money. However, she does find work at another restaurant as a waitress. But Anupamaa wins hearts with her cooking skills and everyone gets to know about her famous YouTube channel as well. Anuj is also in America and stays with his Choti Anu who is now called Aadhya (Aurra Bhatnagar). Anuj is now engaged to Shruti (Sukirti Kandpal) and even plans to marry her. For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Anuj vows to keep Anu away after Aadhya suffers panic attack? To get close to Shruti?

Shruti meets Anupamaa and becomes a fan of her cooking. She even invites her to cook for Aadhya's birthday. Aadhya gets shocked when she sees Anupamaa and even gets panic attacks. She decides to keep Anupamaa away from Anuj. Aadhya gets worried when she sees Anupamaa at her house during the birthday party. She gets all the flashbacks when Anupamaa dances. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming spoiler: Aadhya's panic attack, mentally unstable Samar comes back and more interesting twists in the show

Mahasangam episode of Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Anuj gets to know of the panic attacks and rushes home but fails to meet Anupamaa. Now, we will soon see Anuj and Anupamaa meeting but they will not reunite. However, the reunion is planned and for that the makers have bigger things. It was recently reported by Zoom TV that there will be a mahasangam episode of Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai where the actors will shoot in Cape Town. Also Read - Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna fans clash as they congratulate makers on big boost in TRPs [Check Reactions]

Abhira, Armaan to reunite Anupamaa and Anuj?

It will be shown that Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) will go for honeymoon in America and Ruhi (Pratiksha Honmukhe) will also be sent with them to get out of the trauma after Rohit (Shivam Khajuria) goes missing. Abhira, Armaan and Ruhi will find Rohit in America. However, as per reports, Armaan and Abhira will also help Anupamaa and Anuj reunite.

They will help the two of them realise their love for each other and reunite the jodi. Talking about the new actors of Anupamaa, Trishaan Shah, Dishi Duggal, Chandni Bhagwanani, Aadhya Barot have entered the show recently.