The current track of Anupamaa is that she is really worried for Anuj (Gaurav Khanna), but she still goes to the Shah house to celebrate Holi because she states that you should never lose hope in any situation. Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) has all her family, but still she misses her Choti and dreams about her. She is staring at the road and hopes Anuj will come to the celebration. On the other side, Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) dances with Anirudhh. Seeing that Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) scolds Kavya, saying that she should feel ashamed that she danced with her ex-husband. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twists: Anu spends a colourless Holi as her life without Anuj is set to change forever

In the upcoming episode, we can see that he went to the Shah house, and as Dheeraj (Nitesh Pandey) says a lot and reminds him that it was the first Holi of his and Bhabhiji's. He hopes that Anupamaa will also not celebrate her Holi. But when he goes, he sees Anupamaa enjoying Holi with her family. Seeing this, Anuj got angry and created a drama, saying that this Holi was yours and you enjoyed it, but Choti was not here. Anuj will create a big issue during the Holi festival. The viewers are eagerly waiting for Anupama's action when she does something to save her family and her marriage. Also Read - Anupamaa UPCOMING SHOCKING twists: Anuj to rethink over his marriage, Vanraj to propose Anu and more

We can clearly see that Anuj is upset with her, Anupamaa. It is possible that history will repeat itself in Anupamaa's life, as she left Kapadia House due to Anuj's false accusation. It will be very interesting to see whether Anupamaa breaks or saves her marriage. Viewers are not enjoying this scene because everyone wants Amupamaa and Anuj to live a happy married life. But we all hope for the best that Anupamaa can do something like she has handled every situation before. Also Read - TOP TV News Weekly RECAP: Harshad Arora enters Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Urfi javed gets trolled for another bizarre outfit and more