Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert: Anupamaa TV show is right now on a very interesting and unexpected track where Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) and Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) parting ways. Everyone around Anupamaa are putting all the blame on Anupamaa that she could not manage her second marriage as well. They get nasty with their comments and troll Anupamaa and her kids. But we are all waiting for Sherni Anupamaa to make a come back and give them a fitting reply. On the other side, (Rohit Bakshi) and Adhik (Adhik Mehta) get a new project. Barkha (Ashlesha Sawant) will try her best to spoil Pakhi's (Muskaan Bamne) and Adhik's marriage. Also Read - Anupamaa to Sai of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Top TV show bahus who are glam queens in real life

In the upcoming episode, we can see Anupamaa reach her dance academy, where she tries her best to start her life, and she spends some happy times with Samar, Pakhi, Kinjal and Paritosh. We can also see someone take a picture of Anupamaa with her kids. Who is he? It might be possible that he is none other than Vanraj Shah (Sudhanshu Pandey), because he is the one who wants to completely spoil Anuj and Anupmaa's relations. May be he will have these pictures sent to Anuj to show him how happy Anupamaa is even without him in her life. To show him, how easily she has moved on. If this happens, it is natural for Anuj to feel all the more anger for Anu and further distance himself from her and her yaadein. Also Read - Anupamaa: THIS lead actor to make a comeback to revive Anu’s life after her heartbreaking separation with Anuj

HOW WILL ANUPAMAA MOVE IN LIFE?

Viewers are eager to learn the reason for Anuj's sudden and such a stern decision as well as how he was able to leave Anupamaa despite having so much love for her. It is speculated that perhaps Anuj is suffering from a major disease that may cause him to die. It might be possible that this is the reason Anuj leaves Anupamaa, and he wants Anupamaa to live independently and start a new life and be stronger even without him by her side. This might give new hope to the MaAn fans. Every viewer is shocked to see Anuj's behavior towards Anupamaa. How could it be possible? 26 years of love—how can he forget it? It is certain that something happened to Anuj that he has been hiding. On the other side, Maaya and Vanraj will again play tricks to get Anuj and Anupamaa respectively back in their lives, but surely it will not happen. Also Read - Rupali Ganguly, Niti Taylor, Shraddha Arya and other TV actresses whose non-actor husbands have also got popular with fans [View List]

Will Anuj and Anupamaa reunite again? Will Anuj finally admit his mistake and confess his reasons and true feelings? But will it be too late for Anupamaa to come back? All this and more awaits for fans of the TV show in the next episodes.