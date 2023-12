Anupamaa who reached America finally witnessed a better day. Anu has got a job in a restaurant owned by an Indian businessman and now she works as a waitress. As Anu is happy with this latest development in life, on the other hand Anuj Kapadia is a total changed man. His transformation is being loved by fans and they cannot get over his swag and how. And this Anuj Kapadia seems like has forgotten his 26 saal ka pyaar Anu as he has moved on with another woman Shruti aka Sukriti Kandpal. Shruti meets Anu in the restaurant where she works as a waitress and they have a small heart to heart conversation where Shruti is being extremely nice to Anu and tells her to call her by name and not Mam. Later when she asks Anupamaa her name she gets a call from Anuj whom she calls as 'Handsome'. Anuj and Shruti share a warm hug and this show that she is the new woman in his life.

Episode - CA is Aadya now Shruti is Anuj’s friend or love interest (one sided maybe) but she gives good vibe ?#Anupamaa #MaAn Precap ? pic.twitter.com/XQwIsXfJLD — ~Ishika ? (@girl_sig) December 25, 2023

CA's name has been changed to Aadya, evry1 is calling him AK instd of #Anujkapadia coz CA's name was Anu and his name also has Anu☹️ To 4get #Anupamaa, he chngd his entire personality along with the country. Now we ll gt to see Anuj's angst tagda wala towds Anupamaa??..?#MaAn pic.twitter.com/kJr1kkM0V5 — ?️ ÑĭĶŷ ?️ (@MaAn_beauties67) December 25, 2023

The one man who didn't give up on her & fulfilled all the promises made to the little Anu. He fought for her with d entire world & himself too but didn't leave her alone. He is her home, her family & her world & she is his anchor to keep his sanity intact. #AnujKapadia #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/2cJ98O9beM — ??????? ???????? ? (@rakheeharlalka) December 25, 2023

While Choti Anu is all grown up and now, she is no more Choti Anu but gets a new identity as Aadhya Kapadia. Anuj lives for his daughter and he has setup a huge empire in USA within 5 years and he has given the full credit to his daughter Aadhya. Now it will be interesting when will Anu and Anuj cross paths, will makers resurrect MAan? Or will Anu find a new man too? Will the world get to know the new identity of Anu too as Joshi Ben? The leap of Anupamaa is interesting and intriguing. Also Read - Anupamaa: Muskan Bamne reveals WHY she quit Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna starrer TV show; makers on hunt for new Pakhi?