Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer show recently witnessed a five-year leap. Post which the story has took a complete 360-degree U turn. Anupamaa and Anuj are legally separated. Choti Anu who now goes by the name of Aadhya hates her mother Anupamaa. The dynamic between Shahs has completely changerd. Vanraj is shown as a successful businessman. Apart from Baa, no one in the Shah house is happy with Vanraj's changed avatar. Dimpy is shown as the new Anupamaa who curbed all her aspirations to devote herself completely in her child's growth. In the upcoming episodes you will witness how Dimpy once again bumps into Titu who questions her about their relationship.

For the latest TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming spoiler: Aadhya to fall in deep trouble due to social media scandal; Anu will turn her saviour

Anupamaa: Dimpy and Titu’s love story will leave Vanraj shocked

Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) is the biggest reason why Dimpy has let go off her feelings for Titu. She knows that Vanraj will never accept her relationship with Titu. Dimpy is also worried that if she decides to stay with Titu she would have to let go off her son. Vanraj is very close to Dimpy's son and won't let him go anywhere. Thinking about all of the above consequences Dimpy decides to cut all of her ties with Titu. However, in the upcoming episode Dimly bumps into Titu. He questions her that in these five years did she never remembered him. Ignoring Titu's question, Dimpy clearly states that they should not meet each other. This breaks Titu's heart. Possibility of Dimpy and Titu's love story in the coming episodes are huge as it will definitely add more drama to the show. Also Read - Anupamaa: Muskan Bamne reacts to Chandni Bhagwanani replacing her as Pakhi; reveals family's reaction on quitting the show

Check out this video of Anupamaa below:

Anupamaa: Aadhya spots Anu

In the upcoming episode, it is shown how Aadhya spots Anu (Rupali Ganguly). While Aadhya will identify her mother, it would be interesting to see if Anu can make out that Aadhya is her choti Anu. Viewers have mixed reactions to the new story. While a section of fans has given thumbs up to the story, many feel that makers have completely ruined the love story of Maan. How can Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) who always used to claim being madly in love with Anupamma, is already engaged to Shruti. Anuj's obsession with daughter Aadhya is compared to Anupamaa's unhealthy obsession with her kids with the internet, stating that Anuj is following Anupamaa's path. Also Read - Anupamaa: Chandni Bhagwanani recalls getting death threats, reveals Rupali Ganguly's warm gesture on first day of shoot