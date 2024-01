Anupamaa: Finally Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anu (Rupali Ganguly) meet and their faceoff eches the hearts of MAan fans. The biggest highlight of today’s episode was Anupamaa and Anuj meeting and seeing each other. And this meeting was unexpected and both the actors did a brilliant job. Anuj Kapadia and Anupamaa were shocked to see each other and couldn’t help themselves from ignoring each other. But will this meeting bring them together forever? No. The biggest wall between Anuj and Anupamaa is Aadhya aka Choti Anu, who hates her mother as she feels she never loved her due to being an adopted child. Also Read - Anupamaa spoiler: Ishaani is not Pakhi and Adhik’s real child; Toshu insults Anu and more

BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp. Also Read - Anupamaa Upcoming Twists: Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna fans go crazy as heady romance promo goes viral [Watch]

After the iconic meeting of Anuj and Anu, Anuj tries to make a phone call to Anu and meet her again, but Aadhya learns about it and slams Anu on the phone call, the upcoming episode shoot is going viral on the Internet. The netizens hate this twist and want makers to make Anuj and Anuj reconcile and happily live at least for a year as they deserve. Also Read - Anupamaa Spoiler: Anu and Anuj finally meet after five years; will their past get exposed in front of Yashdeep?

Trending Now

PC is for tomorrow Morning/Night. I have no words for this PC, my heart is beating faster than usual, but I think I'm ready for it. Do you guys think #AnujKapadia will get to know #Anupamaa is Joshi Ben in this one meeting? I guess they will meet again at the restaurant. #MaAn pic.twitter.com/qrppIofeCO — ??? ♒ (@MaAn_Muse) January 28, 2024

Is this our bub or KOMOLIKAA ????? I understand that’s she’s angry but the way she’s talking ?‍? “Mummy se sidaaa >>> iss orat” ??#Anupamaa #MaAn pic.twitter.com/Ca7BMjByf9 — ~Ishika ? (@girl_sig) January 27, 2024

#Anujkapadia.....???? Ye haal tab hai?..... when he's simply suspecting Joshi Ben of being #Anupamaa. But later when he will come to know that Joshi Ben is Anu and Deepu has started liking his Anu...what will happen to him then???...#MaAn❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/QZ0Ps56xwJ — ?️ ÑĭĶŷ ?️ (@MaAn_beauties67) January 27, 2024

The negative transition of Aadhya is being hated by the viewers and they are calling her Maya ki beti. Aadya who is an adopted child by Anuj and Anupamaa, is a real daughter of Maya who fell in love with Anuj and wanted Anu to get separated from Anuj and live a happy life together.

Anuj who still is madly and deeply in love with Anupamaa will have to once again pick between her love and daughter. And now it will be interesting to see how he holds himself.

Watch the video of Anupamaa