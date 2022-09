In the current episode of Anupamaa, Toshu ruined Kinjal's life due to his extra-marital affair. Toshu does not realise his mistake even after Anupamaa tells him. Toshu says that it's a man's need. Anupamaa and Vanraj slap Toshu for not accepting his mistake. On the other hand, Rakhi tells Anupamaa to not reveal Toshu's truth in front of Kinjal as she does not want to ruin her married life. Anupamaa tries her level best to make Toshu understand his mistake, but he tries to prove her wrong. Vanraj throws Toshu out of the house and Kinjal also agrees with her father-in-law's decision. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's top 4 contestants revealed, Chahatt Khanna BREAKS SILENCE on conman Sukesh Chadrasekhar case and more

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Toshu gets shocked after his father Vanraj tells him to leave the house forever. Toshu promises to himself that he will ruin Anupamaa's happiness. On the other hand, Anuj will try to calm Anupamaa. She will decide to stay in the Shah house. Within no time, Kinjal's health will deteriorate due to Toshu's mistake. Anu decides to spend the entire night with Kinjal and takes care of her. On the other hand, Bapuji will stop talking to Baa and he will say that Vanraj and Toshu have ruined their own lives. Anupamaa is trending on the Entertainment News.

Meanwhile, Rakhi will apologise to Anupamaa for her mistake. She tells Anupamaa that she became blind to Kinjal's love and could not understand that Toshu was wrong. She blames herself for Kinjal's sorrow. Anupamaa quickly forgives Rakhi and explains to Kinjal to start a new life. Anupamaa and Anuj decide to adopt Kinjal and her child. What will happen next?