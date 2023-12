Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly)will finally meet her ex-husband Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav Khanna) and her adopted daughter Choti Anu who has a new identity as Aadhya Kapadia and hates being called Choti. In the upcoming episode, the viewers will see a face-off between Aadhya and Anupamaa, Aadhya has a very bitter past with Anu where she believed her mother never loved her and that she was an adopted child. Anuj will have a massive meltdown seeing his 26 saal ka pyaar in front of his eyes, but sadly he will take up his father's role and once again overshadow his husband in him who immensely loves his wife Anupamaa Kapadia. Fans cannot wait to see this maha episode and are wondering if ever the entire family will come together and end the feud and misunderstanding among them. Also Read - Anupamaa: Child artist Aadhya Barot to enter as Pakhi’s daughter? Here’s the new twists and turns in the show

Only Anu can break this "emotional volcano" wat Choti is going thru.

Its gonna b emotional breakdown for both of them ?

But once it is out, only thn we cud see Mummy & Bebli moments ?#Anupamaa #AadyaKapadia @TheRupali pic.twitter.com/X4RK5aIlEg — Suma (@Suma_VM) December 27, 2023

Better get #Anuj-Shruti married damn it! He will get the Family, Aadya will get the mom(best ofcourse) nd Foremost Meri Upma ko sabse mukt rakho! Never ever she should return in his life.#Anupamaa better be shown taking their Baalein 108 time super Happily ? pic.twitter.com/sfikYFDw6W — ViKKu-The OcToPuS? (@AnujVhipped) December 27, 2023

#Anupamaa

In an effort to be both mom & dad to Aadya,Anuj seems to have imbibed more mother-like traits or to be more specific AnupaMaa-like traits.Freetting over Aadya's eating habits,'lectures',even getting a li'l insecure abt Aadya sharing things with Shruti and not him. — Meera (@KrishnaMeeraV) December 27, 2023

Shruti to get married to Anuj

Sukriti Kandpal who is the new entry in the show plays the role of Anuj's fiancé. And Shruti is seen talking to Anuj about their engagement as they stay in the same house. Aadhya has already approved her as Anuj's wife but there is something deep down buried in Choti Anu aka Aadhya's heart which she doesn't disclose to her. And Shruti is worried about this emotional volcano in Aadya's heart. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai overtakes Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Bigg Boss 17 regains entry in Top 10 Most-liked Hindi TV shows

Shruti and Anupamaa will become friends?

Viewers have witnessed the bond between Shruti and Anu and it is claimed that due to her Anu will end up meeting Anuj and Aadhya.

