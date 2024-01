Anupamaa on Star Plus has regained its glory to some extent on the TRP charts. We have seen how Anu (Rupali Ganguly) risks her life to save the cafe. After that, Yashdeep (Vaquar Shaikh) brings her home. He is already very impressed with Anupamaa's bravery and presence of mind. When she is home at Deepu's place, she bonds with Beeji who is the grandmother. Slowly, Beeji starts seeing the perfect bahu for Yashdeep in her. Anupamaa will also find out the relationship between Yashdeep and Anuj (Gaurav Khanna). It seems Yashdeep will be the perfect friend for Anupamaa who is going through too many emotions. Also Read - Anupamaa spoiler: Anu to stay in Deepu’s house; Anuj gets restless to find Anupamaa as the restaurant shuts down

BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twists: Anu saves Aadhya from an accident; Anuj calls Devika to know the truth about Anu

Anupamaa Upcoming Twists: Anu to bond with Yashdeep?

Anupamaa and Yashdeep will become friends instantly. Later, he will find out the life story of Anupamaa and her family. This will deepen their emotional bond. Anupamaa will also get a lot of love from Beeji. All this will warm her heart and help her move ahead. Anupamaa is determined that she will not let her past impact her any more. Will she make up her mind to marry Yashdeep? After all, this will help Anuj move ahead in life with Shruti (Sukirti Kandpal). Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twists: Choti Anu’s mom Maya to be back from the dead; Pakhi wants to woo Titu?

Trending Now

Watch the new promo of Anupamaa here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

Shruti to turn villain in Anupamaa?

It seems Shruti (Sukirti Kandpal) will turn into a villain to keep Anu away from Anupamaa. The show is going the predicted way so far. But Anupamaa wants Anuj to marry Shruti and move away from her. Anuj and Shruti are supposed to have a big destination wedding in India. Shruti is adored by Aadhya (Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni) who wants her to marry Anuj soon.