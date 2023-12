Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa has finally taken the much-awaited leap. Promotional video of the leap was out months back where Maan aka Anuj and Anupamaa's separation was clearly hinted. It also showed how Anupamaa will now (Gaurav Khanna) embark on a new journey of self-discovery without loved ones in America. The story will now revolve more around Anupamaa's journey, her struggles, dreams and more. The makers have released the first episode after the four-year leap, which has left the viewers surprised. Also Read - Year Ender 2023: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Katha Ankahee, Anupamaa and more most viral Hindi TV shows

Anupamaa: Anu-Auj are now divorced

Probably the most shocking update about the story will be the fact that Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) have legally separated. While fans speculated that they will not stay together, nobody predicted that Anupamaa and Anuj who always claimed to be madly in love with each other will go head and end their relationship legally. While the new episode didn't have any glimpse of Anuj and Kapadia family, it did show how Anupamaa is living her life post leap. She now lives alone in Vadodara, Gujarat. Her mother has passed away and to support herself financially she runs a cookery show on YouTube. She has broken all ties with the Shah's and the Kapadia's. However, it's Devika who still cares for her. Devika tells Anupamaa that although she (Anupamaa) and Anuj are now divorced, this cannot stop her from living life to the fullest. Also Read - Anupamaa: Anu-Anuj's new journey, Vanraj's miserable life, Divya-Kavya's kids and more twists to expect post leap

Anupamaa: Dimpy and Kavya's children, Vanraj's new avatar

The Shahs, including Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey), Baa, Bapuji, Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) and Dimpy, have become more financially stable. Vanraj is shown as a successful businessman, Baa is back again in her old avatar of being bossy whereas Dimpy and Kavya are blessed with boy and girl respectively. Baa treats Dimpy like Anupamaa ordering food and telling to hurry up in household chores. Kavya's daughter stays in hostel as she knows that Vanraj doesn't like her daughter's presence. Dimpy's son is Vanraj's favourite. Kavya tells Dimpy to move on in her life and asks if she has completely forgotten Tapish. Also Read - Anupamaa: After Aura Bhatnagar, child artist Trishaan Shah to enter Rupali Ganguly starrer post leap?

In the upcoming episode you will see how Devika will hand over America's work permit to Anupamaa. She leaves for America and will now start her new journey.