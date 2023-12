The new promo of Anupamaa will leave the fans and viewers of the show heartbroken. Anu (Rupali Ganguly)and Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) have been separated from each other. And it looks like Anuj has happily moved on, and it is the end of MaAn. In the new promo, you can see Anu reaching America and struggling to learn new things, where she gets help from a stranger who works in a restaurant. Anu gets food from her and is seen eating in a way as if she has been hungry for a few days. While she continues to be in the restaurant, she starts working as a waitress and is seen even cooking food. Also Read - Anupamaa Upcoming Twists: Five things to expect from Rupali Ganguly TV show

In the second half, you will witness that Anuj is also in America and looks like he has happily moved on from his Anu along with his daughter Choti Anu, who will be played by a group due to the leap in the show. Anuj calls in the same restaurant to place an order of his favourite food, and Anu picks up the call, realises it's Anuj, and immediately handovers the phone to the lady, who is now her friend in the lonely world of America. Also Read - Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more shows bringing back old characters for TRPs

Nobody is worried about how #Anupamaa would be insulted by Shahs for attending Pari's b'day without their wish. The new version of #AnujKapadia has taken all over it .??? pic.twitter.com/LSjKq7R8r0 — Be Positive (@vibha510) December 13, 2023

Looks promising! #Anupamaa Promo is shot nicely & definitely brings some curiosity. Loved the bit where her baggage is taken away! Quite symbolic. But I don’t have much hopes from DKP - logic does not exist and execution is not good.pic.twitter.com/meYmZZKEpG — ShyRabbit (@ShyRabbit12) December 13, 2023

Chaha tha jo.. mil hi gaya ?#AnujKapadia in the promo looks soooo good! Feels OG Anuj ❤️ Lol.. this morning I was clear I will not continue watching.. lekin yeh banda jaane hi nahin deta! Pakad jakad ke rakha hai ?‍♀️?❤️#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/hTKG5MtV2j — Ekta (@ektajesswani) December 13, 2023

Netizens are expressing high disappointment with the leaps, calling the show boring, and even threatening to stop watching the show.