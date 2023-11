Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is in the news. The show which was always on the top spot is now pushed down to second place by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The show's TRPs have been low since a few weeks and many feel the reason has been Samar's death scene. It was difficult to see Samar dying and Anupamaa breaking down. The scenes were beautifully portrayed by the actors but fans did not like the story. The fact that Anupamaa blamed Anuj for the death also worked against the show. Also Read - Anupamaa shocking twists: Choti Anu to die leading to Anu-Anuj's separation; an old enemy to make a comeback?

The makers are now trying to bring back the charm of the show by bringing in new twists and turns. They recently had a new entry in the show. Kunwar Amarjeet Singh entered the show as Tapish who is a popular social media influencer.

Anupamaa wants to bring Tapish, Dimpy closer?

He is brought in alongside Nishi Saxena aka Dimpy. He is shown as the healing for Anupamaa and Dimpy after Samar's demise. Tapish is a great dancer and is Anupamaa's fan. He is now working in Anupamaa's dance academy with Dimpy. We also got to see some close scenes of Tapish and Dimpy's connection. Also Read - Bhai Dooj 2023: Anupamaa-Bhavesh, Akshara-Kairav and more onscreen TV duos who are bro-sis goals

In the upcoming episodes, we will see that Anupamaa will start noticing Tapish being caring and protective towards Dimpy. She will then decide to get Dimpy married to Tapish as she wants a good life for Dimpy and her child. This is a big story in TV news

Anupamaa's big statement against Pakhi

Another twist in the story would be Anupamaa and Pakhi's relationship. Pakhi is not liking the attention Dimpy is getting because she is pregnant. For the unversed, Pakhi cannot become a mother. Hence, she is getting jealous.

She keeps calling Dimpy 'Vidva' and Anupamaa has stopped her many times. But Pakhi keeps doing that. Now, Anupamaa will be seen calling Pakhi 'Bannjh' after Pakhi insults Dimpy.

This is going to be a big step by Anupamaa and will also spoil her relationship with Pakhi further.