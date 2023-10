Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) will face one more challenge after she catches Romil (Viraaj Kapoor) watching adult films in his room. Anupamaa wakes up as usual, gives Dimpy food and water, and wishes him a good day as he leaves to attend a concert with a friend. While Anu calls Romil from his room to have his breakfast, later she enters his room to keep one of his hooks, where she sees him watching p*rn, and this leaves Anu in disgust, and without uttering a single word, she goes out of the room. Also Read - Anupamaa: Kunwar Amarjeet Singh to enter Rupali Ganguly show as Dimpy's love interest? Actor shares his excitement

Anupamaa and Anuj tell Ankush about Romil watching adult films.

Romil, who is yet to be 18, gets caught by Anu watching p*rn, and she brings this to Ankush’s attention with the help of Anuj (Gaurav Khanna). Ankush apologises to Anupamaa for facing this because of him. Now it will be interesting to see how Anu will tackle this teen tantrum of Romil, as obviously a loud and bizarre reaction is expected from him. It will be interesting to Anupamaa makers pick an important topic on sex education. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Pakhi gets jealous of Dimpy after seeing Adhik's concern for her; will she make an evil plan against her?

A new entry in Dimpy’s life?

It is reported that ace choreographer Amarjeet Singh is all set to enter Dimpy's life as his love interest. The actor and dancer are very excited to be a part of the show and are looking forward to their stint. Also Read - Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shiv Shakti and other Top 10 TV shows upcoming twists today

Trending Now

Malti Devi convinces Pakhi that Anupamaa doesn't care about her.

Malti Devi tries to instigate Pakhi as she notices she is upset with Anupamaa taking extra care of Dimpy, who is expecting her first baby. Pakhi is really unsure of the way Dimpy is being treated, as she cannot become a mother. Malti Devi takes full advantage of this situation.

Bapuji takes Vanraj for a walk.

Bapuji tries to bring hope into Vanraj's life and takes him for a walk to make him feel better after Samar's death. Stay tuned with us for more entertainment news.