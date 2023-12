Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) has landed in America, but her first-hand experience is not something that she thought of. The restaurant Gujarat on plate that she was supposed to work with has been legally shut down, and she is shattered to know about this information. Anu is homeless and doesn’t know what to do. And only new troubles have been waiting for her, as in the upcoming episodes you will see her fights with goons who rob her handbag, where there are her personal belongings, from her passport to money and everything. This scene will instantly remind you of a scene from Kangana Ranaut's superhit film Queen. Also Read - Anupamaa: Fans react to pairing of Sachin Tyagi and Rupali Ganguly; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans say Manish Goenka is above 90 years

Anupamaa is totally shattered after she gets robbed, and now the viewers are wondering who will come to her residence; it's either Mr. Goenka aka Sachin Tyagi, who has recognised her as Joshi Ben, or her old flame, Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav Khanna), who hasn't made an entry in the show after the leap. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan, Munawar Faruqi drama does no good to TRPs of Salman Khan show

Anupamaa who lands in America even missed her daughter Choti Anu; fans remember how Anuj had palmed for a USA vacation in Christmas with the family.

