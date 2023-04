Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert: Anupamaa track is getting very emotional as Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) and Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) parted ways. Anupamaa was thrown out of her dance academy, she moved into the Kapadia Mansion, and faced so many ups and downs. Viewers are really upset to see their favorite Anupamaa crying, but Anupamaa is the woman who is the strength of every single mother, wife, and daughter, as she is the inspiration, so this time we also see Anupamaa not lose her hope, as she starts her own dance academy and she decides to take a new step. On the other hand, Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) came from Mumbai and met Anupamaa, giving her the saree he had purchased, but Anupamaa refused because she was well aware of Vanraj's intentions. Vanraj tells Anupamaa that Anuj is enjoying his life with Maaya, but this is the difference between Anuj and Anupamaa. Anuj trusts Vanraj, but Anupamaa cannot trust Vanraj, as she knows that her husband will never do that. Also Read - Anupamaa: Is Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia leaving the show? Actor CLARIFIES

Anupamaa is waiting for anuj

In the next upcoming episode of Anupamaa, we can see that Devika came to meet Anuj in Mumbai and tried to make him understand, but he totally trusted Vanraj. As the Shah family was the reason for which Anuj left Anupamaa, he has decided not to come, but let's see if he ever realizes his mistakes. It seems to show that if Anuj can come, Anupamaa will forgive him, as she is waiting for Anuj.

Anupamaa: will Anuj realize his mistakes

n the future episode of Anupamaa, the viewers are eagerly waiting for some change because the last so many episodes were seen as very emotional. We can see in the upcoming episode that Anupamaa makes a banner and should start her dance academy, but she is worried about the place where she is going to start it, and her mother Kanta (Savita Prabhune) comes in support of Anupamaa and says this house will be her next dance academy, and they will renovate the house.

Will Anuj understand Devika's harsh words and realize his mistakes?