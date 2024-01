Anupamaa is back at the number one spot, Rupali Ganguly's show is being loved by fans, especially after the leap where there are amazing twists and turns. In today's episode, Anupamaa enjoys the Lohri celebration along with Beeji and his second son Yashdeep aka Deepu played by Vaquar Shaikh. On the other hand, Anuj immensely misses Anupamaa and is desperate to meet her. Choti Anu aka Aadhya starts hating herself for lying with her dad Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav Khanna). Also Read - Anupamaa twist: Anu, Anuj finally come face to face but only to end their relationship forever; will MaAn never be a happy couple again?

Anuj who had to promise his daughter to not dig into his past is restless to know if Anupamaa is in America and if Joshi Ben is only his Anu. I'm the upcoming episodes you will see how Anuj makes a call to Devika to know the truth about Anupamaa and asks her direct question if Anu is in America. On the other hand, Aadhya reaches Spice and Chutney restaurant to see if Joshi Ben is around, where she almost trips down but Anu saves her.

Upcoming??????? When she find out he belong to someone else, she will stop referring to him as mere Anuj or Kapadia ji, cos those names has many emotions tied to it?? BTW are we seeing GK in US soon, it seems Anuj usually look at GK's pix when he is worried. #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/ddpcYBUS8W — ??? ♒ (@MaAn_Muse) January 18, 2024

PC is for Sat-Mon It's good to see that Devika & Anuj are still friends (I wanted them to still be friends thanks DKP) Aadhya is stalking her mother, a time will come when she will be eager to see just a glimpse of her but she won't see her face. DKP make it happen. #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/Mmv23I9NiM — ??? ♒ (@MaAn_Muse) January 19, 2024

Anuj gets jealous seeing Anu with Deepu.

It is also speculated that in the upcoming episodes, Devika will reach America and tell Anuj about Anupamaa, Aadhya will realise her mistake after seeing her dead mom Maya in her dreams and will make Anu and Anuj meet. But Anuj is guilty and he spots her with Deepu, and seeing her happy he feels she has moved on. Will GK also make a comeback on the show as Anuj immensely misses him? The twists in Anupamaa have gripped the audience and Rajan Shahi once again proves she is the content king on television.