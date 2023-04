Anupamaa upcoming spoiler: In recent tracks, we can finally see Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna, aka Anupamaa and Anuj, part ways. Now Kanta (Savita Prabhune) will stand with her daughter when Anupamaa breaks down completely and her mother takes her to the hospital, where so many patients were ailing with something very serious but still had hope and wanted to live. Her mother tells her the fact of life, that in this world so many people suffer but still want to live, then why don't we? This will inspire Anupamaa and fill her with hope and strength once again, in this tough phase in her life. Also Read - Anupamaa Upcoming Shocking Twists: Kanta Ben gets Anu to begin her new life, Anuj's SECRET reason behind distancing himself from his love and more

In the upcoming episode, we can see Anupamaa get ready and go to her dance academy, but society has always had a problem; they all troll her and call her 'bechaari' since her second marriage is also ruined. Now Anupamaa will take a stand and give them a stern warning so they don't interfere with her matter. Now the major twist has come in Anupamaa, where every viewer wants Anupamaa to stand up strong like always; she is the inspiration for all Indian women; she is the strength of every single family that lives their life full of struggle. Let's wait to see what turning point comes in Anupamaa's life.

The upcoming episode which is laced with the song 'Zindgi ki yahi reet hai, haar ke baad he jeet hai' will set the tone for what's coming. That highs and lows are part of life and it is only after a low that a high will follow. We can see how Anupmaa, who has been such a strong mother, always standing by her kids, also needs a mother in this world when the going gets tough. Mother stands first on everybody's list. In a future episode, we can see Kanta file for divorce on behalf of Anupamaa, and now a new chapter will begin in Anupamaa's life. She is going to complete her studies, become a big businesswoman, and stand in front of Anuj Kapadia. On the other side, Maaya will manipulate Anuj and marry him. What Anuj has done is making fans upset and the track is making people question if true love even exists in this world.