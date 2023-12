Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) is totally shattered after Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav Khanna) questions her motherhood. In the latest episode, we see how Anuj once again gets over his lover boy image to become the father of his daughter Choti Anu(Asmi Deo). Once again, there is turmoil in Anuj and Anu's relationship with Choti Anu. Anuj questions Anupamaa about her blood relationship with Choti Anu after she alleges that she saved her last and left her alone in the car. Anuj is shocked and shattered over Anupamaa's priorities. He tells her he is done with her, as he can see that she is never going to change when it comes to showing her loyalty to Shah's, who often disrespects and devalues her. Also Read - Anupamaa: Fans notice Rupali Ganguly boarding Thu Thu Thu Airlines and cannot keep calm; say 'This is real obsession'

Anupamaa tries to explain to Anuj, but he notices that he will be convinced by whatever she says, which makes him free from their relationship, and he walks away. Also Read - Anupamaa shocking twist: Anu to move on with a new man in her life? Is this the end of MaAn forever?

Convincing myself that its jst fictional tv show.. When Every word hits so hard....? Been through it, faced it.. Jst can't ?? Hope God heals every aching heart... ? MaAn ?❤️#Anupamaa #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/a4crDdIUZd — Edits_by_Avani♥️ (@ravalavi) December 19, 2023

He never raised a question on her love for them, he questioned her subconscious which still gives first priority to SH over Anuj/CA. The question was clear- "No matter what he does, no matter how much he does, why does he always lag behind?"#Anupamaapic.twitter.com/K6WyLQMfNb — Tannu (@abner_678) December 18, 2023

Anu MY GIRL so so so PROUD of my Babe for Choosing to set him Free with your Head High? This Suffocated Man Dsnt Deserve You? #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/9DRnUkVxpw — aalu_lover (Pooh) (@aalu_lover) December 19, 2023

Kya zaleel Kiya hai apne FL ko DKP.

u cldnt evn given a proper questn to her agnst #AnujKapadia els it wld hv bn btr kept her silent, she stood lik a dumb thr. And wt a perfect answer by Anuj?,she cnt evn deny tht cz thts truth.

Ur hate fr FL?#Anupamaapic.twitter.com/fc6NOLhZ1z — Roz-e????? (@1989_roz) December 18, 2023

#AnujKapadia is absolutely right????

& Very well ? #Anupamaa oversmart & overacting come on the ground as u deserve it pic.twitter.com/MgOBqtT0Jq — ???MoNU DaVInder??? (@iammonuqueen) December 18, 2023

Netizens have mixed reactions to this latest episode, where they are hailing both Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna for their acting skills and calling it the best episode. The others are slamming Anupamaa for once again easily walking out of her relationship with Anuj. And there are many who say he deserves better. Now the show will have 4 years of leap, and fans cannot wait to see how things will unfold in Anuj and Anupamaa's lives.