The current track of Anupamaa is all about being involved in Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) and Anuj's (Gaurav Khanna's) heartfelt relationship, which is going to end. Kanta (Savita Prabhune) reaches Mumbai and meets Anuj. She tries her best to convince Anuj but he refuses to be a part of Anupamaa's life any more. He still loves her, but their relationship is not like that. Kanta and Anuj's conversation shatters the expectations of viewers. After Vanraj, it is heartbreaking to see Anupamaa being abandoned again. Maaya (Chhavi Pandey) is very happy to hear Anuj and Kanta's conversation as Anuj explained that he loves both of them equally but chooses Choti Anu over Anupamaa. Now we are going to wait to see where the story heads.

In the next episode, we will see Kanta come and tell Anupamaa that Anuj will never come and that she should not wait for him. Anupamaa cries uncontrollably. The episode is going to be a super emotional one. Fans are confident that Anupamaa will manage to survive this emotional ordeal. It might be possible that the Anupamaa serial now takes a short leap because viewers do not want to see Anupamaa cry.

In a future episode, we can see Anupamaa leaving behind the Kapadia family, property, her kids house, Shah house, everything— behind and move to a new path. Now viewers are really excited to see the new Anupamaa, as they do not want to see this emotional Anupamaa. In the coming days, Ankush (Rohit Bakshi) and Barkha (Ashlesha Sawant) will rule over the Kapadia empire. The relationship of Pakhi and Adhik will go for a toss.

In the promo, we can see Anupamaa meets a woman who is a new character in this show. She has changed Anupamaa's whole outlook and given her a new perspective. It might be possible that this new character, Neena Gupta, comes into the show and turns the story around. The upcoming episode is very interesting to watch.